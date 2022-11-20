1069 accused arrested by police in last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested as many as 1069 alleged accused during last week from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Sunday, about 29 accused were arrested in 18 encounters during which three accused were killed while 24 were arrested in injured condition.

Police recovered 26 illegal arms, 16 motorcycles and 18 mobile phones from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 95.604 kg hashish, 1.544 kg heroin and 2.592 kg of ice.

About 136 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as 77 snatched or stolen motorcycles and three vehicles were taken into custody from different areas.