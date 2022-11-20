UrduPoint.com

1069 Accused Arrested By Police In Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 09:10 PM

1069 accused arrested by police in last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested as many as 1069 alleged accused during last week from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police on Sunday, about 29 accused were arrested in 18 encounters during which three accused were killed while 24 were arrested in injured condition.

Police recovered 26 illegal arms, 16 motorcycles and 18 mobile phones from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 95.604 kg hashish, 1.544 kg heroin and 2.592 kg of ice.

About 136 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as 77 snatched or stolen motorcycles and three vehicles were taken into custody from different areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Mobile Vehicles Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

12 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.