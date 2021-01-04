UrduPoint.com
10695 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 10695 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 552 were reported died in the district.

According to data shared by the district administration here Monday,77,138 C virus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 11,905 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 10695 discharged after recovery.

  The administration informed that results of 1077 people were awaited while 64,630 were tested negative.

 "Presently 75 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 23 belonged to Rawal Town,25 Potahar town,11 Rawalpindi cantt, 6 Gujar khan, 6 Taxila, 3 Khutta and 1 from Kalar Syeda ,"he said.

He said that 534 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes.

