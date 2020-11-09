UrduPoint.com
106th Death Anniversary Of Imam Bibi Observed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:52 PM

The 106th death anniversary of Imam Bibi, the mother of Allama Iqbal, was observed here on Monday

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The 106th death anniversary of Imam Bibi, the mother of Allama Iqbal, was observed here on Monday.

A large number of people from all walks of life participated in the Quran Khawani and Fateha held at her native village Jethikey-Sambrial under the auspices of Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot.

Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi, Incharge/Caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Sialkot told APP the world remembers November 9th only as the birthday of Allama Iqbal, but November 9 is also the death anniversary of Imam Bibi.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari and District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi also visited the graves of Allama Iqbal's parents at Imam Sahib Graveyard Sialkot and laid floral wreaths besides offering Fateha.

