107 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar have arrested 107 profiteers from different localities of the district during last five-days of the crackdown launched in the city.

The persons are included greengrocers, fruiterers, grocers, milkmen, butchers, bakers and others.

According to a press release, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar a crackdown against profiteers is continue in the district and the officers of the district administration used to visit fruit and vegetable markets daily during wee hours to issue official price-list and then carry action against its violators.

In this connection, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sara Rehman and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Headquarters, Islahuddin arrested 15 persons for profiteering from University Road and other localities while AAC Town-II, Mina Zahir arrested 16 persons fron Bakhsho Pul, Khazana and Charsadda Road.

Similarly, AAC Sara Tawab Umar carried out the checking of different shops in Pishtakhara and localities on Ring Road and arrested 26 profiteers while AAC Town-IV, Asif Iqbal arrested 23 persons from different localities of of Mathani and Kohat Road for profiteering, poor cleanliness conditions and encroachments.

Furthermore, AAC Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Rizwana Dar arrested 27 persons from different markets of Hayatabad for profiteering and lack of official price-list.