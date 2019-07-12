UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

107 Arrested In Crackdown Against Profiteers In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:41 PM

107 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar have arrested 107 profiteers from different localities of the district during last five-days of the crackdown launched in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar have arrested 107 profiteers from different localities of the district during last five-days of the crackdown launched in the city.

The persons are included greengrocers, fruiterers, grocers, milkmen, butchers, bakers and others.

According to a press release, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar a crackdown against profiteers is continue in the district and the officers of the district administration used to visit fruit and vegetable markets daily during wee hours to issue official price-list and then carry action against its violators.

In this connection, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sara Rehman and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Headquarters, Islahuddin arrested 15 persons for profiteering from University Road and other localities while AAC Town-II, Mina Zahir arrested 16 persons fron Bakhsho Pul, Khazana and Charsadda Road.

Similarly, AAC Sara Tawab Umar carried out the checking of different shops in Pishtakhara and localities on Ring Road and arrested 26 profiteers while AAC Town-IV, Asif Iqbal arrested 23 persons from different localities of of Mathani and Kohat Road for profiteering, poor cleanliness conditions and encroachments.

Furthermore, AAC Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Rizwana Dar arrested 27 persons from different markets of Hayatabad for profiteering and lack of official price-list.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Visit Road Kohat Charsadda Market From

Recent Stories

Huawei Fever Hits the Nation as HUAWEI Y9 Prime 20 ..

5 minutes ago

TECNO gives its users the chance to win a trip to ..

10 minutes ago

Govt working to fulfill promise of providing clean ..

23 seconds ago

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' in Rawalpindi

25 seconds ago

Murder accused awarded death sentence

29 seconds ago

DC Sukkur expresses grief over PCS' President Jave ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.