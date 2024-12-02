107 arrested over hoarding, overpricing in Nov

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The district administration, during its ongoing crackdown against hoarding and overpricing, arrested 107 violators and registered 93 cases in the month of November.

According to spokesperson for district administration, 7,499 locations were inspected across the provincial capital to monitor compliance of official rate lists. Fine of Rs 14.337 million have been imposed on 2,165 violations during the same period.

Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration geared up its actions against price gouging and violations of official rate lists.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stated that assistant commissioners and price control magistrates remain active in the field, taking swift action against profiteers. Strict monitoring of supply and demand in vegetable and fruit markets is also being ensured. The DC emphasized the importance of displaying rate lists prominently at all shops and vowed continued enforcement to curb exploitation.