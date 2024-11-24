107 Brick Kilns Razed In November
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) demolished 107 brick kilns
over violation of zigzag technology during the last three weeks.
Talking to APP here on Sunday, EPA Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar
said the teams of the department along with district administration
and agriculture department were carrying out joint surveillance
to prevent smog.
He said the EPA teams were ensuring monitoring of brick kilns
and industrial units while one squad was deployed for surveillance
of stubble burning. He further informed that 122 cases were got
registered against brick kilns owners and sealed 11 brick kilns
over violations.
He said the teams carried out 389 inspections and imposed
over Rs 2.2 million fine on brick kilns.
Similarly, the EPA teams also paid visits to 104 industrial units
and sealed 36 units for violations.
Four industrial units were sealed, three FIRs were got registered
and a fine of Rs 1 million was also imposed on the units.
All possible measures were being adopted to prevent smog
and the situation was gradually improving.
