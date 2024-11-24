107 brick kilns razed in November

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) demolished 107 brick kilns

over violation of zigzag technology during the last three weeks.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, EPA Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar

said the teams of the department along with district administration

and agriculture department were carrying out joint surveillance

to prevent smog.

He said the EPA teams were ensuring monitoring of brick kilns

and industrial units while one squad was deployed for surveillance

of stubble burning. He further informed that 122 cases were got

registered against brick kilns owners and sealed 11 brick kilns

over violations.

He said the teams carried out 389 inspections and imposed

over Rs 2.2 million fine on brick kilns.

Similarly, the EPA teams also paid visits to 104 industrial units

and sealed 36 units for violations.

Four industrial units were sealed, three FIRs were got registered

and a fine of Rs 1 million was also imposed on the units.

All possible measures were being adopted to prevent smog

and the situation was gradually improving.