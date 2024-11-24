Open Menu

107 Brick Kilns Razed In November

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM

107 brick kilns razed in November

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) demolished 107 brick kilns

over violation of zigzag technology during the last three weeks.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, EPA Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar

said the teams of the department along with district administration

and agriculture department were carrying out joint surveillance

to prevent smog.

He said the EPA teams were ensuring monitoring of brick kilns

and industrial units while one squad was deployed for surveillance

of stubble burning. He further informed that 122 cases were got

registered against brick kilns owners and sealed 11 brick kilns

over violations.

He said the teams carried out 389 inspections and imposed

over Rs 2.2 million fine on brick kilns.

Similarly, the EPA teams also paid visits to 104 industrial units

and sealed 36 units for violations.

Four industrial units were sealed, three FIRs were got registered

and a fine of Rs 1 million was also imposed on the units.

All possible measures were being adopted to prevent smog

and the situation was gradually improving.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Fine Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

19 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

19 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

20 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

20 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

22 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

22 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

23 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

24 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan