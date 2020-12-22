107 candidates qualify for PSC written test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 107 candidates have qualified written portion of the competitive examination conducted by Provincial Service Commission (PSC) for 25 advertised posts of Naib Tehsildars (BS-14) in the Revenue and Estate Department KP.

According to Controller Examination of KP Public Service Commission, a total of 14,717 candidates applied for these posts and later 682 candidates shortlisted on the basis of ability test. Out of 332 candidates appeared in the competitive examination, 107 qualified the written portion who would be summoned for psychological assessment and viva voice in due course of time subject to their eligibility in all respects.