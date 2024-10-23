107 cases registered, 83 held for overcharging in Oct

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The district administration ramped up its crackdown on overcharging, arresting 83 violators and registering 107 cases in the month of October.

According to spokesperson for district administration Lahore, price control magistrates conducted inspections at 10,635 locations, resulting in 107 cases registered, 83 arrests, and the closure of nine shops.

The spokesperson disclosed that there were approximately 2,488 instances of price gouging identified, along with 1,216 stores, shops, and fruit and vegetable stalls failing to prominently display their price lists. Consequently, 2,802 individuals were fined a total of about Rs 15.4 million for various violations related to pricing regulations.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza said that during inspections, magistrates are required to carry identification cards to enhance accountability. To encourage community involvement, citizens are urged to report any complaints regarding price gouging to the control room at the DC office. They can do so by calling 0307-0002345 or sending messages directly to the office.

He said that the administration is making efforts to maintaining fair pricing practices and protecting consumers throughout Lahore. With ongoing inspections and community engagement, the district administration aims to create a more equitable marketplace for all residents.