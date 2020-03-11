107 contract employees of Metropolitan Corporation regularized

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has issued the orders to regularize 107 contract employees of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur under Rule 17-A.

A function was held at Commissioner Office here on Wednesday, in which Commissioner handed over orders to the regularized employees.

Nine employees were given time scale promotion.

Commissioner also gave away cheques of up to the tune of Rs 2.6 million to the widows of four employees who died during the performing of duties. Director of Local Government Ishtiaq Ahmad and Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada were also present at the occasion.