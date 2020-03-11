UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

107 Contract Employees Of Metropolitan Corporation Regularized

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:20 PM

107 contract employees of Metropolitan Corporation regularized

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has issued the orders to regularize 107 contract employees of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur under Rule 17-A.

A function was held at Commissioner Office here on Wednesday, in which Commissioner handed over orders to the regularized employees.

Nine employees were given time scale promotion.

Commissioner also gave away cheques of up to the tune of Rs 2.6 million to the widows of four employees who died during the performing of duties. Director of Local Government Ishtiaq Ahmad and Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Died Bahawalpur Government Million

Recent Stories

PM orders probe into corruption incident at Lahore ..

54 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo helps upliftPakistan’strade an ..

55 minutes ago

UAE Embassy to facilitate return of Emirati citize ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses investment cooperation ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar leading with 33 gold medals, Bannu, Marda ..

1 hour ago

Agreement between OPEC+ essential for balanced mar ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.