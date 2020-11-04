UrduPoint.com
107 Pakistanis Return Home From India Via Attari-Wagah Border

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:46 PM

Some 107 Pakistanis, including those who were stranded in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returned home on Wednesday via Attari-Wagah border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Some 107 Pakistanis, including those who were stranded in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returned home on Wednesday via Attari-Wagah border.

Pakistan's High Commission (HC) in New Delhi would continue to facilitate the remaining Pakistanis in India seeking to travel back home, an HC press release received here from New Delhi said.

