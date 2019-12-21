107 police officials transferred

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :CPO Cap (retd) Suhail Ahmed Ch has issued orders for transfers of 107 officials, including sub-inpectors.

According to the police spokesperson, the officials transferred included one SI, 14 ASIs, one head-constable,two lady constables and 89 constables.