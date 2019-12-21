107 Police Officials Transferred In Faisalabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 hours ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 04:15 PM
CPO Cap (retd) Suhail Ahmed Ch has issued orders for transfers of 107 officials, including sub-inpectors
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :CPO Cap (retd) Suhail Ahmed Ch has issued orders for transfers of 107 officials, including sub-inpectors.
According to the police spokesperson, the officials transferred included one SI, 14 ASIs, one head-constable,two lady constables and 89 constables.