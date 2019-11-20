107 power pilferers caught in a day in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco said on Wednesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 149,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.