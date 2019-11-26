107 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Tuesday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 118,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.06 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while one FIRs was registered against a thief. The pilferers were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.