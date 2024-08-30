Open Menu

107 Power Pilferers Caught, Rs 8.45m Fine Imposed In MEPCO Region In Single Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 09:31 PM

107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day

As many as 107 power pilferers were caught and fined Rs 8.45 million in a single day in MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) As many as 107 power pilferers were caught and fined Rs 8.45 million in a single day in MEPCO region.

A spokesperson for Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) said on Friday that under the supervision of MEPCO Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, an operation against electricity thieves and defaulters is ongoing in the region. In one day, 107 more individuals were caught stealing electricity. A total fine of Rs 8.45 million was imposed on the electricity thieves, with Rs 1.2 million collected on the spot.

Requests to register cases against 105 electricity thieves were sent, and 62 cases were registered at various police stations, he informed.

On August 29, 16 electricity thieves in the Multan Circle were fined Rs 2.18 million, and 16 cases were registered. In the DG Khan Circle, 9 consumers were fined Rs 410,000 and 9 FIRs were registered, the spokesperson said and added that in Vehari Circle, 13 consumers were fined Rs 430,000.

In Bahawalpur Circle, 26 electricity thieves were fined Rs 3.

05 million, he maintained.

In Sahiwal Circle, 13 consumers were fined Rs 1.37 million, and 13 cases were registered.

In Rahim Yar Khan Circle, 10 electricity thieves were fined Rs 220,000 and 10 cases were registered.

In Muzaffargarh Circle, 10 consumers were fined Rs 270,000 and 6 FIRs were registered, the spokesperson stated.

In Bahawalnagar Circle, 3 electricity thieves were fined 140,000 rupees, and 3 cases were registered. In the Khanewal Circle, 7 electricity thieves were fined Rs 390,000, and 5 cases were registered.

An operation was conducted in Bahawalpur against defaulter agricultural tube well consumers. The electricity of 3 tube wells was disconnected due to non-payment of dues amounting to 1.754 million rupees. Meters and transformers of defaulter farmers were also removed. In Rahim Yar Khan, a defaulter agricultural tube well consumer paid dues of 420,000 rupees after disconnection, after which the connection was restored, he concluded.

APP/mjk

2043 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Police Electricity Company Fine Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari August Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana ..

Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light

13 minutes ago
 Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain

Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain

2 minutes ago
 KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of s ..

KPRA opens Sub-Office to facilitate taxpayers of southern region

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi gri ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of fami ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM ..

Punjab govt intensifies wildlife protection on CM direction

2 minutes ago
 River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its cre ..

River Ravi to flow as perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres wa ..

20 minutes ago
Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply s ..

Floodwater damages gas pipeline in Bolan, supply suspended to Balochistan

20 minutes ago
 PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus i ..

PPP Central Punjab leadership stresses consensus in selection of new party offic ..

20 minutes ago
 Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advance ..

Punjab Police to acquire armored vehicles, advanced weapons to launch operation ..

57 minutes ago
 The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immi ..

The derogatory behaviour of Iranian and Iraqi immigration authorities towards Pa ..

1 hour ago
 PPP highlights free, affordable pediatric heart su ..

PPP highlights free, affordable pediatric heart surgeries in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique rea ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reaffirms commitment to quality, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan