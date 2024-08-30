107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day

As many as 107 power pilferers were caught and fined Rs 8.45 million in a single day in MEPCO region

A spokesperson for Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) said on Friday that under the supervision of MEPCO Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, an operation against electricity thieves and defaulters is ongoing in the region. In one day, 107 more individuals were caught stealing electricity. A total fine of Rs 8.45 million was imposed on the electricity thieves, with Rs 1.2 million collected on the spot.

Requests to register cases against 105 electricity thieves were sent, and 62 cases were registered at various police stations, he informed.

On August 29, 16 electricity thieves in the Multan Circle were fined Rs 2.18 million, and 16 cases were registered. In the DG Khan Circle, 9 consumers were fined Rs 410,000 and 9 FIRs were registered, the spokesperson said and added that in Vehari Circle, 13 consumers were fined Rs 430,000.

In Bahawalpur Circle, 26 electricity thieves were fined Rs 3.

05 million, he maintained.

In Sahiwal Circle, 13 consumers were fined Rs 1.37 million, and 13 cases were registered.

In Rahim Yar Khan Circle, 10 electricity thieves were fined Rs 220,000 and 10 cases were registered.

In Muzaffargarh Circle, 10 consumers were fined Rs 270,000 and 6 FIRs were registered, the spokesperson stated.

In Bahawalnagar Circle, 3 electricity thieves were fined 140,000 rupees, and 3 cases were registered. In the Khanewal Circle, 7 electricity thieves were fined Rs 390,000, and 5 cases were registered.

An operation was conducted in Bahawalpur against defaulter agricultural tube well consumers. The electricity of 3 tube wells was disconnected due to non-payment of dues amounting to 1.754 million rupees. Meters and transformers of defaulter farmers were also removed. In Rahim Yar Khan, a defaulter agricultural tube well consumer paid dues of 420,000 rupees after disconnection, after which the connection was restored, he concluded.

