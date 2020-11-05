107 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 91,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 1.6 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.