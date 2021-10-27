107 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 147,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered 19 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.