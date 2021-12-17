107 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of�over 114,000 electricity units.

������A sum of over Rs 2.1 million fine was imposed while 17 cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.