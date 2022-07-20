UrduPoint.com

107 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 06:20 PM

107 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 165,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 2.8 million fine was imposed while two cases were also registered against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & C ..

Dubai Customs receives high-level Omani Police & Customs delegation at Port of J ..

41 minutes ago
 OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

OIC and ICRC Discuss Cooperation

44 minutes ago
 Chairman PTA Speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory For ..

Chairman PTA Speaks at APT Policy & Regulatory Forum 2022

56 minutes ago
 Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regio ..

Defence Minister, Turkish Ambassador discuss regional security

59 minutes ago
 Ahsan underlines need for further strengthening Pa ..

Ahsan underlines need for further strengthening Pak-US ties

1 hour ago
 Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic ..

Shafique's epic 160 runs lead Pakistan to historic win in first Test against Sri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.