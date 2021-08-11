UrduPoint.com

107 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:16 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a single day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan circles and detected theft of over 180,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.9 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against nine of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

