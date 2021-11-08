UrduPoint.com

107 Profiteers Arrested In A Month In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 02:08 PM

107 profiteers arrested in a month in multan

District administration has arrested 107 profiteers and hoarders for selling sugar and other commodities on high rates during a special crackdown launched in a month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has arrested 107 profiteers and hoarders for selling sugar and other commodities on high rates during a special crackdown launched in a month.

In line with special directives Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders across the district.

The officers got registered FIRs against 126 shopkeepers under price act and sealed 27 shops and stores during a month. The Price Control magistrates have also imposed fine of over Rs 2.7 millions and arrested 107 profiteers.

During a raid conducted here on Monday by the Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar, a fine of Rs 27,000 was imposed on three shopkeepers for selling sugar on high rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Million

Recent Stories

Hong Kong shares finish lower 8th Nov, 2021 8th No ..

Hong Kong shares finish lower 8th Nov, 2021 8th Nov, 2021

2 minutes ago
 Around 17,000 visitors thronged LoK Mela 2021

Around 17,000 visitors thronged LoK Mela 2021

2 minutes ago
 Zayed University, Israel&#039;s University of Haif ..

Zayed University, Israel&#039;s University of Haifa embark on academic partnersh ..

10 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to restore 802 broken water filtr ..

Balochistan govt to restore 802 broken water filtration plants

2 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3959 against USD Mon ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.3959 against USD Monday

2 minutes ago
 Cricket legend Dev says India stars put IPL before ..

Cricket legend Dev says India stars put IPL before country

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.