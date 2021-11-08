107 profiteers arrested in a month in multan

District administration has arrested 107 profiteers and hoarders for selling sugar and other commodities on high rates during a special crackdown launched in a month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has arrested 107 profiteers and hoarders for selling sugar and other commodities on high rates during a special crackdown launched in a month.

In line with special directives Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the price control magistrates launched a crackdown against profiteers and hoarders across the district.

The officers got registered FIRs against 126 shopkeepers under price act and sealed 27 shops and stores during a month. The Price Control magistrates have also imposed fine of over Rs 2.7 millions and arrested 107 profiteers.

During a raid conducted here on Monday by the Assistant Commissioner Sadar Adnan Badar, a fine of Rs 27,000 was imposed on three shopkeepers for selling sugar on high rates.