Open Menu

107 Vehicles, Motorcycles Issued Challan Tickets For Obstructing Traffic Flow

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

107 vehicles, motorcycles issued challan tickets for obstructing traffic flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, City Traffic Police (CTP) is taking prompt action against the encroachment in a bid to maintain the flow of traffic.

City Circle Traffic carried out operations in Bara Market, Imperial Market, Liaquat Road and adjoining areas against encroachment to smooth the flow of traffic.

DSP Traffic City Circle Faisal Manzoor along with traffic staff issued challan tickets to 107 vehicles and motorcycles at different places of Raja Bazaar including City Saddar Road, while, goods were also seized for obstructing the flow of traffic.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that a grand operation is underway against wrong parking, no parking and encroachment mafia in order to further improve the flow of traffic in Rawalpindi district.

Before the operation, a written warning has been issued to all the shopkeepers, plaza owners, despite the warning, formal cases are also being registered against the elements who create obstruction in the flow of traffic.

He further said that wrong parking and encroachments on the highways cause traffic jams and also create problems for other road users.

He also assigned special tasks to the in-charge education wing to educate the citizens about parking and other traffic rules so that the awareness process continues along with the action, he added.

Related Topics

Police Education Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Circle Saddar Market All

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

2 minutes ago
 Braves record thumping win in the final to lift th ..

Braves record thumping win in the final to lift the ILT20 Development Tournament ..

42 minutes ago
 EAD announces dates for Falconry hunting season

EAD announces dates for Falconry hunting season

48 minutes ago
 ADX records 364 % increase in ETF trading since be ..

ADX records 364 % increase in ETF trading since beginning of 2023

48 minutes ago
 Capturing Excellence: The Evolution of TECNO's Cam ..

Capturing Excellence: The Evolution of TECNO's Camera Technology

49 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SA ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed endorses launch of SAVI cluster in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanista ..

Second 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 #HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH ..

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH HAIER

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Ga ..

UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in ..

3 hours ago
 Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

4 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

4 hours ago
 ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan