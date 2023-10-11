107 vehicles, motorcycles issued challan tickets for obstructing traffic flow

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, City Traffic Police (CTP) is taking prompt action against the encroachment in a bid to maintain the flow of traffic.

City Circle Traffic carried out operations in Bara Market, Imperial Market, Liaquat Road and adjoining areas against encroachment to smooth the flow of traffic.

DSP Traffic City Circle Faisal Manzoor along with traffic staff issued challan tickets to 107 vehicles and motorcycles at different places of Raja Bazaar including City Saddar Road, while, goods were also seized for obstructing the flow of traffic.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that a grand operation is underway against wrong parking, no parking and encroachment mafia in order to further improve the flow of traffic in Rawalpindi district.

Before the operation, a written warning has been issued to all the shopkeepers, plaza owners, despite the warning, formal cases are also being registered against the elements who create obstruction in the flow of traffic.

He further said that wrong parking and encroachments on the highways cause traffic jams and also create problems for other road users.

He also assigned special tasks to the in-charge education wing to educate the citizens about parking and other traffic rules so that the awareness process continues along with the action, he added.