1070 Shopkeepers Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 1070 shopkeepers were fined on the charge of various violations in the district during the last fortnight.

District Officer Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz said here on Monday the process of price checking was going on a daily basis across the district and price magistrates had been given a special task in this regard.

He said the Deputy Commissioner Narowal had strictly instructed all the Price Magistrates appointed across the district to speed up actions so that complaints of overcharging could be eliminated.

He said that from December 1 to 18, the inspection of 18,376 shops were conducted in which 1070 shopkeepers were found guilty of violations who were fined Rs 1,930,500.

The DO Industries said that cases were registered against 41 shopkeepers, 298shopkeepers were arrested on the spot, while 5 shops were sealed.

