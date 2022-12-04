1070 shopkeepers fined for profiteering in November

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Price Magistrates imposed fine of Rs 3,992,000 on 1070 shopkeepers for overcharging in the district during the month of November last.

According to official sources, forth price magistrates checked prices of vegetables, fruits, pulses, milk, yogurt and meat at 17,676 places in different markets, bazaars and shops of the four tehsils of the district during the same period and found 1204 people guilty of profiteering.

The magistrates got cases registered against 134 wholesalers and got arrested 61 of them and imposed fines on 1070 shopkeepers for selling commodities at exorbitant rates.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi has appreciated theperformance of price magistrates for cracking down against illicitprofiteers.