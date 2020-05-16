10700 maund illegal wheat stock confiscated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Officers of district administration have confiscated illegal stock of 10700 maund wheat during a crack down across the district here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Officers of district administration have confiscated illegal stock of 10700 maund wheat during a crack down across the district here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, administration have speed up action against stockers to meet wheat procurement target.

The Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar conducted separate raids at Laar and suburban areas. The officer recovered 10700 maund wheat stock from illegal godowns of Arshad, Sattar, Yasin, Liaqat and Muhammad Aslam.

The recovered wheat has been handed over to food grain department.