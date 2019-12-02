UrduPoint.com
1071 Cybercrime Cases Registered During Last Three Years

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 1071 cybercrime cases were registered during the last three years and 982 persons were nabbed for their alleged involvement in these cases, an official source said here on Monday.

"A total of 50,505 complaints were registered of which 11,389 complaints converted into enquiries and 1071 First Information Reports have been registered till September 30, 2019. As many as 982 accused have been also arrested for their involvement in these cases," the source told APP.

He said that that cybercrime centers had been established in 15 cities of the country, which would gradually be enhanced to facilitate people to lodge their complaints and halt the offenses taking place through computers, mobile phones and internet.

Regarding details of cybercrime, counter measures and technical details, he said that there had been many areas where the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) found social media being widely misused which included anti-state activities, money laundering, business frauds, hate speech, blasphemy, violence and terrorism etc. Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 was intact with strict punishments for the individuals found involved in such offenses, he maintained.

He said that hacking, identity theft, cyber bullying, stalking, financial fraud, digital piracy, computer viruses, malicious software, intellectual property rights, money laundering, extortion and vandalism were the core issues which were being done through internet.

He said that the physical crimes have been actually shifted to cybercrime and FIA's cyber wing is following them to protect the masses.

The source said that as a result of cybercrime, a number of challenges had raised in the country which included loss of online business and consumer confidence in the digital economy.

He said another increasing pattern observed by the FIA's cybercrime wing was the use of social media for criminal purposes which included stalking, hurling threats and defamation against other users.

He admitted that cybercrimes are on the rise in Pakistan but hoped that 15 new cybercrime reporting centres will be helpful to control the situation.

He admitted that agency lacks experts to investigate cybercrimes in the country but said that efforts were underway to check this crime.

