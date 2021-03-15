UrduPoint.com
1072 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Two Weeks

Sumaira FH 5 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 1072 power pilferers during first two weeks of March in separate operations throughout the South Punjab, an official of Mepco said on Monday.

During the two weeks, Mepco teams accompanying with task forces conducted raids at various places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.4 million units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 22.7 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while First Information Reports were registered against 35 over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

