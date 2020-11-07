10721 patients examined during Free Medical Camp held in North Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 10721 patients were examined in a five-day free medical camp held in different areas of North Waziristan district.

The medical camp was organized by KP Health Directorate in which a total 10721 patients including 3422 were male, 2135 female and 4155 children were examined, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The camp was set up in Tribal Merged District Khyber Pakhtunkhwa District North Waziristan areasTehsil Ghulam Khan, Mubarak Shai, Malik Shai Miranshah, Tehsil Spin Wam Shishi Khail.

The examined patients were included dental 225, eye 699, Lashminia 85 were examined however, total 950 lab tests were carried out that were included 243 malaria, HBS 301, HIV 150 and HCV 253.