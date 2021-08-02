UrduPoint.com

107,500 Saplings Planted In Lakki Marwat

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

107,500 saplings planted in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Bannu Forest Division has planted 107,500 saplings on 110 hectare area in Thander Station Lakki Marwat during an ongoing moonsoon plantation campaign.

Gulzar Rehman, Conservator Forest Department Southern Circle said that about 41.194 million saplings would be planted during the monsoon to counter deforestation and climate change.

He said additionally 252,000 hectare forest restoration pledge of KP government had been officially accepted by BONN Challenge in its meeting held in Brazil in March 2018.

He said 153.591 million seedlings were grown in forest department nurseries out of which 41.

194 million saplings were fit for monsoon plantation in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The conservator said 29.757 million saplings would be planted through departmental plantation including 14.046 million in merged areas, 2.499 million through mass plantation events, 4.370 million through farmers, 385,000 through village developmental committee (VDCs) and 3.431 through defense forces of Pakistan.

He said that 751,000 saplings would be planted through educational institutions, government departments and volunteers.

