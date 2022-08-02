UrduPoint.com

1,077 Police Officials To Be Deployed On 4th Muharram

Published August 02, 2022

1,077 police officials to be deployed on 4th Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Police have finalized security plan for 4th Muharram as 1,077 police officials and 1147 volunteers would be deployed across the district to maintain law and order situation.

According to police sources, a total of 146 Majalis and 11 mourning processions would be organized in the district out of which 41 Majalis and seven mourning processions have been declared sensitive. The police have decided to deploy 1,077 police officials including 37 inspectors, 58 sub-inspectors, 124 assistant sub-inspectors, 61 head constables and 797 constables on security duty while 1,147 volunteers would also be deputed at Majalis and mourning processions.

On the other hand, elite force would continue patrolling while police pickets would also be established at different points of the district. The police would also install CCTV cameras at Majalis and mourning procession routes and ensure video recording through drone cameras while walk-through gates would be installed at Majalis, police sources added.

