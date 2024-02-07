10779 Police Officers, Employees To Perform Duty On Elections In Multan Region
The process of delivery of elections material to the polling stations across the region was completed in the presence of polling staff and police supervision
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The process of delivery of elections material to the polling stations across the region was completed in the presence of polling staff and police supervision.
Under the directions of RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, the shifting of elections material to 5463 polling stations of the region including 1864 polling stations of Multan, 1390 polling stations of Vehari, Khanewal 1452 and Lodhran 757 polling stations has been completed.
Similarly, 10779 police officers and employees will perform security duties at polling stations in the region.
Directions have also been issued to the police officers that they will perform their official duties while remaining completely neutral.
Similarly, the police officers will be responsible for delivering the polling results safely to the returning officer under the supervision of the polling staff at the end of the polling.
RPO further said that Multan region police will continue to perform its duties and there will be no compromise on the law and order situation. Multan Region Police was utilizing all resources to control law and order situation, he added.
