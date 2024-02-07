Open Menu

10779 Police Officers, Employees To Perform Duty On Elections In Multan Region

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 07:29 PM

10779 police officers, employees to perform duty on elections in Multan region

The process of delivery of elections material to the polling stations across the region was completed in the presence of polling staff and police supervision

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The process of delivery of elections material to the polling stations across the region was completed in the presence of polling staff and police supervision.

Under the directions of RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary, the shifting of elections material to 5463 polling stations of the region including 1864 polling stations of Multan, 1390 polling stations of Vehari, Khanewal 1452 and Lodhran 757 polling stations has been completed.

Similarly, 10779 police officers and employees will perform security duties at polling stations in the region.

Directions have also been issued to the police officers that they will perform their official duties while remaining completely neutral.

Similarly, the police officers will be responsible for delivering the polling results safely to the returning officer under the supervision of the polling staff at the end of the polling.

RPO further said that Multan region police will continue to perform its duties and there will be no compromise on the law and order situation. Multan Region Police was utilizing all resources to control law and order situation, he added.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Multan Police Law And Order Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at polic ..

7 minutes ago
 Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering in ..

Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering industry

7 minutes ago
 Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general ..

Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO

7 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized for general elections: Mini ..

Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information

7 minutes ago
 ROs distribute election material among Presiding O ..

ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal

7 minutes ago
 DC Kohat visits election material distribution poi ..

DC Kohat visits election material distribution point

11 minutes ago
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews m ..

Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..

12 minutes ago
 William fills royal void during King Charles cance ..

William fills royal void during King Charles cancer treatment

5 minutes ago
 Election materials delivered to polling staff acro ..

Election materials delivered to polling staff across division

5 minutes ago
 Delegation of Int'l Election Observers meets DRO

Delegation of Int'l Election Observers meets DRO

5 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of human lives

CM grieved over loss of human lives

5 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan