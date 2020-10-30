UrduPoint.com
1078 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 20 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

1078 new coronavirus cases reported; 20 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 11,864 as 1,078 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Twenty corona patients, 17 of whom were under treatment in hospital and three out of hospital died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 98 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 32,933 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 11,504 in Sindh, 11,432 in Punjab, 3,211 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,229 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 603 in Balochistan, 355 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 599 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 313,527 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 332,186 cases were detected so far, including AJK 4,046, Balochistan 15,887, GB 4,229, ICT 19,594, KP 39,361, Punjab 103,831 and Sindh 145,238.

About 6,795 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,620 Sindh among seven of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Thursday, 2,354 in Punjab seven of them died in hospital on Thursday, 1,276 in KP where two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Thursday, 215 in ICT, 149 in Balochistan, 92 in GB and 89 in AJK among one of them died in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 4,409,537 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 808 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

