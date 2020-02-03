107,8032 calls received at Police Unified Communication and Response-15 during January

The Police Unified Communication and Response-15, emergency helpline, received 107,832 calls, out of which 735,854 calls were considered hoax, whereas action was taken on 73,883 calls with genuine concerns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Police Unified Communication and Response-15, emergency helpline, received 107,832 calls, out of which 735,854 calls were considered hoax, whereas action was taken on 73,883 calls with genuine concerns.

The statistics were issued by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) for the month of January 2020.

As many as, 48,617 calls were received for seeking general information, consultancy, traffic management or the CTP help, while the PSCA extended services in 3,944 cases pertaining to traffic offenses and 2,983 cases pertaining to SOS red alert cases.

The PSCA also generated 9,673 cases against crime in person and 23,065 cases on crime against properties.