1,079 out of 1,301 dead pilgrims were among those without Hajj permits; says Saudi Security Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Colonel Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, the security spokesman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior, confirmed today the success of the 2024 Hajj season's security plans.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) these plans were implemented well in advance, following the directives of the wise leadership and under the continuous supervision of His Highness the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya today, Colonel Al-Shalhoub emphasized that the success of these security measures is a testament to the coordinated efforts between various security, military, and government agencies. These efforts ensure that pilgrims can perform their rituals safely, peacefully and tranquilly.

He reported that 83% of the total mortalities during the Hajj season, amounting to 1,079 out of 1,301, were among those without Hajj permits. He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Colonel also highlighted the proactive efforts to intensify media and awareness campaigns against performing Hajj without permits and to enforce stricter penalties for violators.

He pointed out that some individuals have been abusing visit visas and other non-Hajj-specific visas.

Furthermore, Colonel Al-Shalhoub noted that some tourism companies in several brotherly countries have deceived visit visa holders by issuing visas not intended for Hajj and encouraging them to violate regulations by staying in the holy capital two months before the Hajj season.

He emphasized that a Hajj permit is not merely a transit card but a crucial tool that facilitates access to pilgrims and identifies their locations to provide necessary care and services promptly. The absence of a permit poses challenges in some violators to offer services and healthcare.

Colonel Al-Shalhoub mentioned the continuous updates through the Public Security’s official social media accounts about apprehending those who promote fake Hajj campaigns and referring them to the Public Prosecution. He also appreciated the strict measures taken by some brotherly countries against these deceptive companies and the corrective actions they have implemented to prevent future violations.