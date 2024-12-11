Open Menu

107th Birthday Of Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch To Be Celebrated On Dec 15

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

107th Birthday of Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch to be celebrated on Dec 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) 107th Birthday of eminent Scholar,intellectual, poet and linguistic Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch will be celebrated by his family members at Sindhi Language Authority’s Dr Nabi Bux Hall on 15th December (Sunday)

Dr Muhammad Arshad Baloch, son of Dr Nabi Bux Baloch informed here on Wednesday that Dr Abdul Ghaffar Soomro will preside over the event while eminent intellectual Gul Muhammad Umrani will grace the occasion as a chief guest.

Prominent writers Naseer Mirza, Taj Joyo, Altaf Jokhio and Nafees Ahmed ‘Nashad’ will also participate in the event and read their papers on the life, career and literary contribution of Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch.

Recent Stories

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

17 seconds ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

22 minutes ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

48 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

1 hour ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

2 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

2 hours ago
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

7 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

15 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

16 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan