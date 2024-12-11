107th Birthday of Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch to be celebrated on Dec 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) 107th Birthday of eminent Scholar,intellectual, poet and linguistic Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch will be celebrated by his family members at Sindhi Language Authority’s Dr Nabi Bux Hall on 15th December (Sunday)

Dr Muhammad Arshad Baloch, son of Dr Nabi Bux Baloch informed here on Wednesday that Dr Abdul Ghaffar Soomro will preside over the event while eminent intellectual Gul Muhammad Umrani will grace the occasion as a chief guest.

Prominent writers Naseer Mirza, Taj Joyo, Altaf Jokhio and Nafees Ahmed ‘Nashad’ will also participate in the event and read their papers on the life, career and literary contribution of Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch.