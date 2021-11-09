UrduPoint.com

107th Death Anniversary Of Imam Bibi Observed In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:46 PM

107th death anniversary of Imam Bibi observed in Sialkot

The 107th death anniversary of Imam Bibi,the mother of Allama Iqbal, was observed here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The 107th death anniversary of Imam Bibi,the mother of Allama Iqbal, was observed here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot Zubair Wattoo, Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid and other officials visited the graves of the Allama Iqbal's parents at Imam Sahib Graveyard and laid floral wreaths there and offered Fateha.

Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi,Incharge/Caretaker of Iqbal Manzil Sialkot,said that Imam Bibi belonged to village Jethikey-Sambrial in Sialkot district.

More Stories From Pakistan

