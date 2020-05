108 arrested in crackdown against profiteers, lockdown violation

District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 108 more persons from different localities in a crackdown against profiteers and violation of lockdown, said a news release issued here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar Friday arrested 108 more persons from different localities in a crackdown against profiteers and violation of lockdown, said a news release issued here.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar along with Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ishfaq Khan and Assistant Commissioner (AC), Nauman Ali Shah visited University Road, Arbab Road, Canal Road, Customs Chowk and other localities and inspected various bazaars.

Similarly, AC City Sara Rehman, AC (Shah Alam) Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, AC Saddar, Islahuddin and AC Mathani, Rizwana Dar also inspected bazaars on G.T. Road, Charsadda Road, Inqilab Road, Phandu Road, Mathani and Kohat Road while all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) also carried out crackdown against profiteers and violators of the lockdown and collectively arrested 108 persons.