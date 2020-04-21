108 COVID-19 patients in Sialkot

The number of total confirmed coronavirus patients on Tuesday increased to 108 in the Sialkot district,said Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :-The number of total confirmed coronavirus patients on Tuesday increased to 108 in the Sialkot district,said Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir.

He said these confirmed patients were admitted at Govt.

Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for healthcare under the supervision of health department.

Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration had distributed as many as 1697 anti coronavirus gowns,16276 gloves, 26100 surgical masks, 225 goggles and 6781shoe covers amongst doctors and paramedics taking care of coronavirus patients.