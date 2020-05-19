UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

108 'criminals' Arrested In One Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:11 PM

108 'criminals' arrested in one day

The police Tuesday claimed to have arrested 108 alleged criminals including 25 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : The police Tuesday claimed to have arrested 108 alleged criminals including 25 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Giving details, a police spokesman said that the police arrested 15 drug-traffickers and recovered 2.

87-kilogram charas and 282 litres of liquor from the. The police also nabbed 50 gamblers along with bet money and other items.

The police arrested 10 illicit weapon-holders and recovered right pistols, one Kalashnikov and one gun from them besides nabbing eight kite-dealers along with dozens of kites and other paraphernalia.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Marriage Hall Association demands govt to open mar ..

15 minutes ago

Razak Dawood for perusing 'Make in Pakistan Policy ..

8 minutes ago

Eid packs to be distributed among police Shuhda fa ..

8 minutes ago

Law minister chairs meeting of cabinet committee o ..

8 minutes ago

CJP says concerns are not about money but about qu ..

33 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says Syria's Constitutional Committee Mee ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.