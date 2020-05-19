108 'criminals' arrested in one day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : The police Tuesday claimed to have arrested 108 alleged criminals including 25 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Giving details, a police spokesman said that the police arrested 15 drug-traffickers and recovered 2.

87-kilogram charas and 282 litres of liquor from the. The police also nabbed 50 gamblers along with bet money and other items.

The police arrested 10 illicit weapon-holders and recovered right pistols, one Kalashnikov and one gun from them besides nabbing eight kite-dealers along with dozens of kites and other paraphernalia.