108-kanal State Land Retrieved
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 08:01 PM
The district administration conducted a successful operation at Mouza Bhuttapur and recovered 108 kanals of state land from grabbers on Thursday
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The district administration conducted a successful operation at Mouza Bhuttapur and recovered 108 kanals of state land from grabbers on Thursday.
The estimated value of crops grown on the recovered land was approximately Rs 108 million.
ADC Revenue Owaid Irshad affirmed that illegal occupation of government land would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He also chaired a review meeting on precautionary measures against the ongoing heatwave.
He directed all relevant departments to establish emergency cooling centers and implement protective arrangements to safeguard the public from extreme temperatures.
He emphasized the importance of raising awareness among citizens regarding safety measures during heatwaves and advised people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak heat hours. He called on all institutions concerned to play their proactive role in mitigating the adverse effects of the heatwave.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
Pasrur Cadet College to become best institution, says commissioner
PM expresses satisfaction over Pakistan's record high current account surplus of ..
IHC accepts PTI founder's request for early hearing of appeals
Two face disciplinary action under PEEDA Act
Fire breaks out at gloves factory
108-kanal state land retrieved
Khaqan urges to increase wheat price per maund
Religious affairs ministry launches comprehensive training for Moavineen-e-Hujja ..
DoH partners with Gilead Sciences to propel healthcare innovation, cell therapy ..
NAWABSHAH recorded highest temperature 50 C , matching the record set in April 2 ..
Sri Lanka's women-run hotel breaks down barriers
35 Drug Act violation cases heard
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pasrur Cadet College to become best institution, says commissioner2 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over Pakistan's record high current account surplus of $1.2b2 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts PTI founder's request for early hearing of appeals2 minutes ago
-
Two face disciplinary action under PEEDA Act2 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out at gloves factory5 minutes ago
-
108-kanal state land retrieved5 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry launches comprehensive training for Moavineen-e-Hujjaj ahead of Hajj 20255 minutes ago
-
35 Drug Act violation cases heard24 minutes ago
-
Biometric case filing system launched in Lahore district judiciary26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects construction work on Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic26 minutes ago
-
Canadian delegation meets KP Governor to discuss investment in mineral resources26 minutes ago
-
Drain cleaning drive launched near GT Road53 minutes ago