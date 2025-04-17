108-kanal state land retrieved

The district administration conducted a successful operation at Mouza Bhuttapur and recovered 108 kanals of state land from grabbers on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The district administration conducted a successful operation at Mouza Bhuttapur and recovered 108 kanals of state land from grabbers on Thursday.

The estimated value of crops grown on the recovered land was approximately Rs 108 million.

ADC Revenue Owaid Irshad affirmed that illegal occupation of government land would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He also chaired a review meeting on precautionary measures against the ongoing heatwave.

He directed all relevant departments to establish emergency cooling centers and implement protective arrangements to safeguard the public from extreme temperatures.

He emphasized the importance of raising awareness among citizens regarding safety measures during heatwaves and advised people to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during peak heat hours. He called on all institutions concerned to play their proactive role in mitigating the adverse effects of the heatwave.

APP/shn