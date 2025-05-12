10.8 kg charas seized, accused arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Madina Town police have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and seized 10.8 kilograms (kg) charas from his possession.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher Nasr Ullah red handed while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 10.8 kg charas from his possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.