10.8 Kg Charas Seized, Accused Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Madina Town police have arrested a notorious drug trafficker and seized 10.8 kilograms (kg) charas from his possession.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug pusher Nasr Ullah red handed while pushing narcotics.
The police recovered 10.8 kg charas from his possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
