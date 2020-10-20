108 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported: Chief Minister

During the last 24 hours, a total of 8,623 tests were conducted of coronavirus, out of which 108 new cases were confirmed, while 12 patients of COVID-19 died in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :During the last 24 hours, a total of 8,623 tests were conducted of coronavirus, out of which 108 new cases were confirmed, while 12 patients of COVID-19 died in the province.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that 97,252, out of total 101,760 corona patients have been recovered as the total number of active corona cases was 2198 in Punjab, he added.

The number of patients and corona related deaths have increased during the first 20 days of the month of October due to avoidance of corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), he mentioned and stressed that the citizens should fully observe SOPs and maintain social distancing to remain safe from the expected second wave of this virus.