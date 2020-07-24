108 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh Police in three days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :With 108 new cases reported in last three days, around 2951 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Friday.

He said currently 1415 officers and personnel are under treatment while 1520 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said as many as 16 officers and personnel lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 14 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.