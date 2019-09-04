UrduPoint.com
108 Persons Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers, Encroachments In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:59 PM

The district administration Peshawar on Wednesday arrested 108 persons in crackdown against profiteers, encroachment mafia and those declining the implementation of official directives, said a press release issued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The district administration Peshawar on Wednesday arrested 108 persons in crackdown against profiteers, encroachment mafia and those declining the implementation of official directives, said a press release issued.

The arrested persons were included green-grocers, fruiterers, bakers, grocers, milkmen, encroachers and those using CNG as fuel in their shops and others.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sara Rehman along with Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Headquarters, Islahuddin inspected different shops in Gulbahar, Circular Road and Nishtar localities, AAC Asif Iqbal checked various shops inside the Walled City, Dilazak Road and Faqirabad localities while AAC Mina Zahir during inspection of an ice factory arrested the owner for use of rusted utensils.

Similarly, AAC Hamid Gigyani inspected different shops on University Road and Tehkal localities, AAC Town-IV, Syed Ayub Shah checked shops on Phandu Road and Kohat Road and AAC Rizwana Dar checked shops in Hayatabad Towns. During the checking, 108 persons were arrested collectively.

