FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As many as 108 policemen were promoted on the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee.

According to a notification, 57 head constables were promoted as assistant sub inspectors and 51assistant sub-inspectors to sub-inspectors.

The meeting was held at a conference room with RPO Riffat Mukhtar in the chair on Thursday.