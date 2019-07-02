UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

108 Power Pilferers Caught In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:42 PM

108 power pilferers caught in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 108 power pilferers from various parts of South Punjab during the last 24 hours, an official of Mepco said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 108 power pilferers from various parts of South Punjab during the last 24 hours, an official of Mepco said on Tuesday.

Mepco teams accompanying by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 145,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.5 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against two of them on the charges of tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari From Million

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

16 minutes ago

Irfan and Naseem guide Pakistan U19 to victory in ..

22 minutes ago

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

32 minutes ago

Basic amenities of life to be provided to all resi ..

7 seconds ago

At least 45 killed in Nigeria fuel tanker blast

9 seconds ago

CPWB making all out efforts to provide help to des ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.