108 power pilferers caught in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 108 power pilferers from various parts of South Punjab during the last 24 hours, an official of Mepco said on Tuesday.

Mepco teams accompanying by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 145,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.5 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against two of them on the charges of tampering with meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.