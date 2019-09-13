UrduPoint.com
108 Power-pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:07 PM

108 power-pilferers caught in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has arrested 108 power-pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Friday.

Mepco teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 258,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 4.3 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against six of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

