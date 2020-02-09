UrduPoint.com
108 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 108 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

An official of Mepco said on Sunday, Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 148, 000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

     A sum of over Rs 2.8 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers which were involved in  tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

