108 Power Pilferers Nabbed In One Day In SP

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 108 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,16,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.8 million fine was imposed while applications were sent to police stations for registering cases against 100 power pilferers over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, MEPCO sources said.

