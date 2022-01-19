108 road accidents occurred so far in Muzaffargarh

Approximately 108 road accidents have happened here in the first month of current year, with 80 persons losing their lives as a result of these incidents

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Approximately 108 road accidents have happened here in the first month of current year, with 80 persons losing their lives as a result of these incidents.

This was stated by senior Traffic Police official while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the citizens did not follow the traffic rules and violate the laws.

A large number of citizen gave vehicles to teenagers who had no prior driving experience or a valid driver's license.

He maintained that 42 youth died in motorcycle collisions across the city.They all were inexperienced and teenagers ,while 38 citizens died due to careless driving and over speeding in the district, he informed.

He urged the masses to follow the traffic rules to remain save.